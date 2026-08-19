Rishabh Pant's hilarious request to Devdutt Padikkal on Day 4 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka went viral on social media, leaving fans thoroughly entertained. Shubman Gill and Co. produced yet another dominant performance as India set Sri Lanka a target of 372 in Galle. Pant scored 66, while Padikkal chipped in with 44 as the visitors posted a competitive total. India then backed it up with a strong bowling display, reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 at stumps. Amid the action, Gill tossed the ball to Padikkal for the final over of the day, and Pant stole the spotlight with a hilarious one-liner from behind the stumps.

As Padikkal prepared to bowl, Pant was heard urging him to try a carrom ball. "Dev, carrom ball yaar, c'mon," he said on the stump mic.

Rishabh Pant asking Devdutt Padikkal for a carrom ball is peak stump mic content!



Catch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 5, tomorrow from 9 AM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/OkcZOi7Svj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

Pant's comments picked up by the stump microphone have often entertained fans over the years, and this instance was no different. As for Padikkal's over, Sonal Dinusha welcomed him with a boundary off the very first delivery. However, the part-time bowler bounced back well, conceding just one run off the remaining five balls.

Backed by Rishabh Pant's quintessential 66, India's bowlers displayed ruthless efficiency to reduce Sri Lanka to 84 for four at stumps on the fourth day as the visitors positioned themselves for a massive victory in the first Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Pant, Devdutt Padikkal (44) and KL Rahul (35) pulled in their combined weight to take India to 193 in their second innings, raising an improbable target of 372 in front of Sri Lanka, who are still 288 runs away from that mark.

For the hosts, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and first innings century-maker Sonal Dinusha (25) were manning the crease at close.

For a better understanding of the huge mountain in front of Sri Lanka, the highest ever successful chase in Test cricket at the Galle stadium is 344 by Pakistan in 2022, and a 200-plus target was surmounted only twice at this venue since 1998.

(With PTI inputs)

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