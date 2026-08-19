In a major boost to their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes, India on Wednesday beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test in Galle. Chasing a target of 372, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 on the final day at the picturesque Galle International Stadium. For India, Manav Suthar claimed a six-wicket haul, his second five-for in as many matches. Suthar finished with figures of 6/55 in the innings and match figures of 10/131.

While India remained fifth in the WTC points table, their PCT rose from 48.15 to 53.33. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, stayed sixth, but their PCT dropped to 33.33.

India couldn't improve their position despite the big win, as Bangladesh, who are fourth in the WTC standings, beat Australia in the opening Test of their series in Darwin last week.

Apart from the second Test in Colombo, which starts on August 23, India have seven Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Having already lost four of their 10 Tests so far, every remaining game is virtually a knockout for the Shubman Gill-led side.

After the series against Sri Lanka, India will travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series in November later this year.

To conclude the current WTC cycle, India will host Australia for a five-Test series next year before the Indian Premier League (IPL) window.

India must win every remaining Test to have a realistic chance of reaching the WTC final, especially after Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia in Darwin.

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