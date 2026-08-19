Riding on a scintillating spell of 6-55 from young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, India wrapped up a dominant 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. Playing in just his second Test, Suthar claimed six scalps in the second innings on day five to finish with a match haul of 10-101, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 in 77.4 overs in Galle's 50th Test match. The resounding result has also helped India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and secure 12 crucial World Test Championship points in what was also their milestone 600th Test match.

Resuming after lunch on day five, Sri Lanka looked to build on the stubborn resistance shown by Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha. Dinusha, who batted flawlessly after scoring a century in the first innings, advanced to 84 and appeared on course for getting his second hundred of the game.

But a crafty and effective Suthar turned the match decisively in India's favour with a devastating triple-wicket maiden in the 76th over. Suthar broke the partnership when he got an extra bit of bounce off a flighted ball outside leg-stump and forced Dinusha to glove to Dhruv Jurel at leg gully.

On the very next delivery, Suthar castled Prabath Jayasuriya for a golden duck with a in-drifter that gripped off the pitch to clip the top of the off stump. Lahiru Kumara safely negotiated the hat-trick ball, but Suthar switched to round the wicket two balls later to find his outside edge that was caught behind by Rishabh Pant, as he completed his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja and India's slip cordon maintained high pressure from the other end, though Sri Lanka's last pair of Nuwantha and Asitha Fernando briefly delayed the inevitable. Nuwantha showed defiance by paddle-sweeping Suthar for a boundary to take Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark.

But Suthar finished off the game in the 78th over when his quicker arm ball skidded off the pitch and breached Nuwantha's defence to castle him for 20 and spark jubilant scenes in the Indian dressing room.

India's victory was also anchored by Devdutt Padikkal's magnificent first-innings knock of 167, which gave India a massive 178-run cushion. Rishabh Pant's calculative knock of 66 in the second innings further allowed Suthar and the Indian bowling attack to exploit the turning surface and seal a comprehensive triumph.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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