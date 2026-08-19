England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Live Streaming: England are set to take on Pakistan in the first Test of their three-match series on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds. Ahead of the opening match, Pakistan suffered a major setback as captain Babar Azam was ruled out due to injury. Babar sustained a blow to the middle finger of his right hand while batting against the West Indies earlier this month and aggravated the injury after being struck again during a warm-up game in Beckenham last week. In his absence, Salman Ali Agha will lead the side.

Meanwhile, the match marks the beginning of a new chapter for England's Test team, as it will be their first outing since the retirement of captain Ben Stokes and the departure of head coach Brendon McCullum. England will be overseen by interim coach Marcus Trescothick during the series.

ENG vs PAK 1st Test LIVE Streaming, England vs Pakistan LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match take place?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will take place between Wednesday, August 19 and Sunday, August 23 (IST).

Where will the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match be held?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will be held at the Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match start?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st Test match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade