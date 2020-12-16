India and Australia will kick off the four-match Test series Down Under on Thursday with the day-night match in Adelaide. The series opener will be India's first pink-ball Test away from home and second overall. According to weather prediction website accuweather.com, Adelaide is expected to have cool temperatures ranging between 13 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius on the first day's play. It's also expected to be cloudy on Thursday and get sunnier on the following days, implying that the match will be played without any interruptions due to the weather.

India came back strong after losing the ODI series and won the T20I series 2-1 and will be looking to defend the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which they won with their first Test series triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

The game in Adelaide will also be India captain Virat Kohli's only Test of the series. He and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January and the Indian cricket board has granted him paternity leave after the Adelaide Test.

India on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the first Test. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting while Wriddhiman Saha has been picked over Rishabh Pant as India's gloveman.

Stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will form the middle order along with Kohli, while Hanuma Vihari, who scored a century in the second tour game, has also been selected.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked in the spin department while the pace attack will comprise of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

The last time the two teams met in Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara's defiant 123 powered India to a crucial win and the visitors will be looking for a similar start to the series this time around as well.