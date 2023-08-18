On this day in 2008, a young and flamboyant Virat Kohli donned the Indian national team's jersey for the first time, making his debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. Years on, Kohli has gone on to cement his place in the Indian cricketing spectrum as an absolute leader, who isn't too far away from breaking some of the biggest records held in the game, especially by his idol Sachin Tendulkar. As Kohli reaches a historic milestone, his fans celebrated the landmark moment on social media, as #15YearsOfKingKohli started to trend on X (formerly Twitter).

It was against Sri Lanka in 2008 that Kohli played his first game for the national team, scoring just 12 runs off 22 balls. His opening partner Gautam Gambhir was dismissed for a 2-ball duck in the same match. The Indian team ended up scoring just 146 runs in the match as Sri Lanka emerged triumphant by 8 wickets.

Even Virat's Indian Premier League franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"15 years since a talented teenager arrived at the International stage

15 years of turning doubters into believers

15 years of rollercoaster of emotions and so much happiness

Thank you for being you @imVkohli," RCB wrote on X.

Here's how fans paid tribute to Kohli on the occasion:

15 YEARS OF VIRAT KOHLI

Greatest batsman of this generation and inspirational for every youngster. Every player wants to be like him. Face of world cricket. Best wishes for world cup.. #ViratKohli #15YearsOfKingKohli #INDvsIRE #UninstallUnacademy pic.twitter.com/YcmRDPQrCf — Ujjwal (@Ujjwal_9792) August 18, 2023

VIRAT IS PART OF~



ODI | T20i | Test ~ XI of This Decade

Odi XI of all Time

T20i XI of all Time

T20i WC XI of all Time

Champions Trophy XI of all Time

Asia Cup(Odi) XI of all Time

Asia Cup(T20i) of all Time

Clutch Player XI of all Time(Batting)



Celebrating#15YearsOfKingKohli pic.twitter.com/t6BIIZ8Vyw — Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) August 18, 2023

15 years of Virat Kohli in World cricket



He is Greatest ever

He is Irreplaceable

He is beyond cricket

He is Face of Indian cricket



One earth

One sun

One moon

One King



Thank you @imVkohli #ViratKohli #KingKohli #15YearsOfKingKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Op5RMOR1GG — kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) August 18, 2023

Apart from trolling and banter, virat is one of the best players and absolutely goat #15YearsOfKingKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/miZkIkHh7q — Supreme Strange (@Doc_Supreme_) August 18, 2023

Playing his first ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli was a part of India's title-winning team, led by MS Dhoni. While luck wasn't on his side when it comes to winning ICC titles as a captain, Kohli would be hoping to lift the ODI World Cup title for the second time in his career as the mega event gets underway this year.