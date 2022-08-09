Indian women's cricket team played a nail-biting final match against Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased a target of 162 runs and was in a state of bother towards the final stages of the game. This is when Yastika Bhatia changed everyone's expression in the dressing room within seconds. While walking out to bat in the game, Yastika tried to go over the advertisement board to enter the ground but her right foot stuck on the board and the batter fell awkwardly on the ground.

As soon as Yastika fell, her teammates in the dugout, including the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, started laughing. For a moment, everyone in the Indian dugout forgot about the intense chase vs Australia and enjoyed the moment to the fullest.

Watch the moment here:

Yastika Bhatia, who was not included in India's playing XI for the final, was roped in as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia in the summit clash. This happened after Bhatia suffered a blow on her head while keeping the wickets in the first innings.

Talking about the match, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a fighting knock of 65 runs off 43 balls but couldn't save India from a defeat as Australia won by nine runs to win the inaugural Commonwealth Games cricket gold medal.

Earlier, Beth Mooney's 61 off 41 and Meg Lanning's 36 off 26 had guided Australia to 161 for 8 in 20 overs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana had picked two wickets apiece.

In reply, India were bundled out for 152 runs in 19.3 overs. Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 3 for 16. Meanwhile, Megan Schutt had returned 2 for 27.