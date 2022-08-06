Smriti Mandhana has delivered for Indian in a crunch game and it was her classy knock of 61 runs in the semi-final against England, that paved the way for a scintillating win by 4 runs, which means Harmanpreet Kaur's team will play in the gold medal match on Sunday. India opted to bat first and Mandhana was in a league of her own as she hit 8 boundaries and three massive sixes to score 61 off just 32 deliveries.

She was ably supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten on 44 off just 31 deliveries.

Captain Harmanpreet (20) and seasoned pro Deepti Sharma (22) played important knocks

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's 61-run knock vs England in Commonwealth Games Semifinal

The victory means India has got yet another chance to win a big tournament. They lost to Australia in the final of the last T20 World Cup.

This is the first time women's cricket is being played at the Commonwealth Games and it has been a big draw with fans thronging the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham for all the big matches.