CWG 2022 India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
CWG 2022 IND W vs PAK W Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to register their first win of the Games
Commonwealth Games, India Women vs Pakistan Women, Live Score Updates: The toss for India vs Pakistan game has been delayed due to rain at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India face Pakistan today in their second Group A match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India had suffered a defeat against Australia in their first match while Pakistan came up short against Barbados. In the last 11 ties between India and Pakistan, the former has managed to win nine times. In the last meeting between these two sides in 2018, India had won by seven wickets. It would be interesting to see whether both teams make any changes or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3, Match Between India Women and Pakistan Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 15:13 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Covers Still On!The covers are still on at Edgbaston, Birmingham and this means the delay is going to be longer.
On the edge of the seat....— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022
But for the drizzle to stop and covers to come off. #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #B2022 pic.twitter.com/9LABQvrsX0
- 15:10 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Fans Waiting Eagerly For The Match!
Come rain or shine we are here all day for people to have a go at cricket lots coming in for the big game for v this morning!! @Edgbaston @EdgbastonFDN @birminghamcg22 @Worcs_Cricket pic.twitter.com/CMpLQn5BQ0— Warwickshire Cricket Board (@warks_wcb) July 31, 2022
- 15:04 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Toss Delayed!The persistent drizzle has started affecting the game. The toss has been delayed due to it. We will share the updated time as soon as it's official. Stay connected!
- 14:56 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Weather Threat!The weather poses a big threat over the match. It has been drizzling at Edgbaston, Birmingham -- the venue of the India vs Pakistan match -- and weather predictions say that the cloud cover will remain throughout the game.
- 14:50 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Here Are The Squads -India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya BhatiaPakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza
- 14:46 (IST)India vs Pakistan: What Is The CWG Format For Cricket?Each team will play the rest three members of its group once before the semi-finalists get decided. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, while the third-placed teams in both the groups will play a third place play-off match.
- 14:43 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Both Teams Yet To Open AccountBoth India and Pakistan lost their respective opening matches. While India lost to Australia, Pakistan were handed a defeat by the Barbados women. This means both India are Pakistan are yet to open their account in points table in Group A.
- 14:33 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the women's cricket fixture between India and Pakistan in Group A clash of the Commonweath Games. Toss at 3 PMStay tuned...