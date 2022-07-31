Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: All Eyes On India-Pakistan Women's Cricket Match
Commonwealth Games, Day 3, Live Updates: Day 3 of the ongoing mega event is set to present another thrilling set of games for India. Besides some athletic action, India will also be seen playing against Pakistan in the women's cricket fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both India and Pakistan lost their respective opening Group A matches, and they are in desperate need of a win. The third day would also see events like cycling, boxing, swimming and badminton take centre stage. On Day 2, India won four medals with Mirabai Chanu winning gold. The contingent would now hope to backup Day 2 with good performances on Day 3.
- 12:49 (IST)Zareen Kicks Off Her Campaign Today!Nikhat Zareen will begin her maiden CWG campaign today with a Round of 16 match against Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique in the women's 48-50kg light flyweight category. The match is set to kick off at 4:45 PM IST.
- 12:44 (IST)Where Does India Stand In Medal Tally?At the start of Day 3, India was at the eigth spot with a total of four medals to its credit. Australia topped the chart with 32 medals, including 13 gold. New Zealand followed it with 13 medals, including 7 gold, and the third position was held England with 21 medals, including 5 gold.
- 12:37 (IST)Action-packed Day 3!
- 12:32 (IST)Relive Day 2 Action!In case you missed the action yesterday. You can follow it all here in our highlights segment. Just CLICK HERE and enjoy our Day 2 coverage.
- 12:27 (IST)What To Expect From Day 3?Besides the India-Pakistan match, there will be additional action in gynastics, table tennis and weightlifting for India. You can check the Day 3 schedule of CWG 2022 HERE.
- 12:20 (IST)How Did India Perform On Day 2?India bagged a total of four medals, including a gold by Mirabai Chanu. On the other hand, Sanket Sargar won a silver, Gururaja Poojary won bronze before Bindyarani Devi bagged a silver to conclude the day on a high for India. All are weighlifters.
- 12:12 (IST)India vs Pakistan Match Today!The most-awaited India vs Pakistan cricket match will be taking place today. The toss for the game will take place at 3 PM while the action will kick off at 3:30. Notably, both the teams are coming on the back of defeats in their respectives opening games.
- 12:06 (IST)Welcome Guys!Hello everyone, welcome to this space. After a superb second day from India's perspective, the Commonwealth Games moves to its third day of action. You will get all the live updates and scores related to different disciplines here. Stay connected!