Commonwealth Games, Day 3, Live Updates: Day 3 of the ongoing mega event is set to present another thrilling set of games for India. Besides some athletic action, India will also be seen playing against Pakistan in the women's cricket fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both India and Pakistan lost their respective opening Group A matches, and they are in desperate need of a win. The third day would also see events like cycling, boxing, swimming and badminton take centre stage. On Day 2, India won four medals with Mirabai Chanu winning gold. The contingent would now hope to backup Day 2 with good performances on Day 3.

Here are the Live Updates from Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham