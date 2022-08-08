The gold medal match in the women's cricket event of the Commonwealth Games 2022, ended with Australia being crowned as the champions and India settling with a silver medal. Chasing 162, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faced a nine-run defeat in the thrilling summit clash against the mighty Australia. Despite losing, Team India gave their fans a very special moment to cherish and that was a spectacular one-handed catch by Deepti Sharma to dismiss Australia batter Beth Mooney.

Mooney was in a fiery form in the final clash on Sunday at Edgbaston as she brought up her half-century in 36 balls and gave Australia an upper hand. It was finally in the 18th over, when Deepti Sharma made an extraordinary effort and took a one-handed catch to dismiss Mooney on Sneh Rana's delivery. The batter departed after scoring 61 off 41 balls.

The fabulous catch by the all-rounder took everyone's attention and left the fans amazed. The catch is now being widely shared on social media, and it has gone viral.

What a catch from Deepti Sharma One handed catch

One word for this catch#INDvsAUS #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/hdZ5Lav9bV — Honey Bae (@Honeybae44) August 7, 2022

Australia captain Meg Lanning opted to bat first and posted 161/8 owing to Mooney's knock of 61 runs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

In the chase of 162, India were in the driver's seat with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues going strong. However, the side collapsed from 118/2 to 152 all out, and in the end, Australia wrapped up a win.

Promoted

For India, skipper Harmanpreet top-scored with a knock of 65.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand had won the bronze medal in women's cricket after defeating England.