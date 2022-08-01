Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: After bagging as many as two gold medals on Day 3 of the event, India will be looking to put a spirited show across disciplines on the fourth day. Jeremy Lalrinnuga won a yellow metal for India in the 67kg category of weightlifting before Achinta Sheuli starred in the 73kg category to win a second gold for the country on the very same day. Earlier on Day 2, Mairabai Chanu had bagged a gold medal in the 49 kg category, which was India's first top finish in the ongoing Games. On Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team also kicked off its campaign with a 11-0 win over Ghana. They will be facing England today. Meanwhile, boxer Amit Panghal will also be in action today. It is interesting to note that India have won a total of six medals so far and all of them have been clinched by the weighlifters.

