Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, Boxing In Spotlight
CWG 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: After bagging two gold medals on Day 3, India will be looking to put a spirited show across disciplines
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: After bagging as many as two gold medals on Day 3 of the event, India will be looking to put a spirited show across disciplines on the fourth day. Jeremy Lalrinnuga won a yellow metal for India in the 67kg category of weightlifting before Achinta Sheuli starred in the 73kg category to win a second gold for the country on the very same day. Earlier on Day 2, Mairabai Chanu had bagged a gold medal in the 49 kg category, which was India's first top finish in the ongoing Games. On Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team also kicked off its campaign with a 11-0 win over Ghana. They will be facing England today. Meanwhile, boxer Amit Panghal will also be in action today. It is interesting to note that India have won a total of six medals so far and all of them have been clinched by the weighlifters.
Here are the Live Updates from Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham
- 12:35 (IST)India to play in Women's Fours Semi-final of Lawn BowlsIndia will be facing New Zealand in the semi-final match of Women's Fours at the Lawn Bowls. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST. Stay conected for all the updates related to the action.
- 12:23 (IST)What India Matches Will Take Place Today?While the Indian men's hockey team will play its second game today (vs England), the table tennis and badminton teams will also be in action. Meanwhile, boxer Amit Panghal will also be the centre of attraction. Check India's Day 4 schedule HERE.
- 12:11 (IST)Relive Day 3 Action!In case you missed to track India's performance on Day 3, you can catch it all in our highlights segement. Just CLICK HERE and relive the action.
- 12:08 (IST)How Did India Perform On Day 3?Inda bagged a total of two medals on the third day and both were gold. Jeremy Lalrinnuga won the first in the 67kg category of weightlifting before Achinta Sheuli followed him with a yellow in the 73kg category. Besides that, the Indian men's hockey team started its campaign with a thumping 11-0 win over Ghana.
