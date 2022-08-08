Story ProgressBack to home
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu Looks To Win Gold To Propel India's Tally
CWG 2022 Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu looks to add another gold to India's kitty
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu looks to win another gold for India© AFP
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: On the final day of the mega event, all eyes would be on PV Sindhu as she would play her gold medal match against Michelle Li. Lakshya Sen would also play his gold medal while the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also play their final. The men's hockey team will square off against Australia in the gold medal match and Achinta Sharath Kamal will also look for ultimate glory. India currently have 55 medals and they would look to finish with the maximum number of medals.
Here are the Live Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:58 (IST)Sathiyan G eyeing bronzeApart from Sharath Kamal's gold medal match, Sathiyan G will be playing in the bronze medal match of table tennis.
- 12:54 (IST)CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal to be in actionTable Tennis star Sharath Kamal will be in action in men's gold medal match at 4:25 PM.
- 12:38 (IST)CWG 2022: Men's hockey final awaitsThe men's hockey gold medal match will be played between India and Australia. Match to start at 5 PM IST!Stay tuned...
- 12:32 (IST)CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen in action later in the dayLakshya Sen would play his gold medal singles match later in the day! His match will follow the PV Sindhu's match!
- 12:28 (IST)CWG 2022: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 11 of the ongoing CWG 2022. PV Sindhu will be in action first as she would play her gold medal match. Game starts at 1:20 PMStay tuned...
Topics mentioned in this article
CWG 2022 India Badminton PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Hockey Table Tennis Live Blogs
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.