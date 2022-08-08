On the final day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen would play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event. The men's hockey team will also square off against Australia in the gold medal match as India would eye for a big finish on the final day of the ongoing event. Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match on Monday.

Here is the full Day 11 India Schedule at the ongoing Commonwealth Games:

Badminton (1:20 PM) -- Women's singles final (PV Sindhu), Men's singles final (Lakshya Sen, 2:10 PM), Men's doubles final (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, 3 PM)

Table Tennis (3:35 PM) -- men's bronze medal match (Sathiyan G), Men's gold medal (Sharath Kamal, 4:25 PM)

Men's hockey (5 PM)-- Final between India vs Australia