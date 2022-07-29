Story ProgressBack to home
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Focus On Women's Cricket, Mixed Team Badminton And Women's Hockey
Commonwealth Games, Day 1 Live Updates: On the opening day of the mega event, many Indian stars would be seen in action in Birmingham. The women's cricket team will square off against Australia while the women's hockey team will face Ghana. The mixed badminton team would also be in action in the evening. In terms of boxing, Shiva Thapa, Sumit Kundu, Ashish Kumara and Rohit Tokas have their bouts lined up for today. The opening day can go a long way in setting a good tone for the Indian contingent in the event.
Here are the Live Updates From Day 1 Of Commonwealth Games In Birmingham
- 12:18 (IST)CWG 2022: What has been India's best performance?India's best performance at the event came in 2010 when the contingent returned with 101 medals, while in the last CWG in 2018, India had grabbed 66 medals
- 12:08 (IST)CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh led India at opening ceremonyIncase you missed it, PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony.
- 12:02 (IST)CWG 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 1 of CWG 2022. Lot of sports will kickstart today, Indian women's cricket team will face Australia at 3:30 PM IST. Women's hockey team to square off against Ghana. Day 1 action begins at 1 PM..Stay tuned...
