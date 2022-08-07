Spinner Sneh Rana held her own in the final over as she defended 14 runs to help Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India defeat England in the semi-finals to progress to the gold medal match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. By the time Rana was to deliver the final over, the fate of the match was almost sealed with England needing 11 runs. And India knew they had won with one delivery to spare, with the equation down to 11 off 1 ball. The final delivery was hit for a six by Sophie Ecclestone, but it did not matter, as Team India sealed the contest and the players were absolutely chuffed at having ensured themselves at least a silver medal.

The entire team came in the middle to congratulate each other, with jubilation on every face.

Team India will now face either Australia/New Zealand in the gold medal match on Sunday.

In the match between India and England, the former batted first and posted 164/5 in 20 overs, owing largely to Smriti Mandhana's blistering knock of 61 runs off 32 deliveries. Jemimah Rodrigues also chipped in with an unbeaten knock of 44 runs.

Defending 165, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were the standout performers with the ball as the duo took three wickets among them.

Sneh Rana especially stood out, as she bowled the crucial overs of the game at the death. For England, Nat Sciver top-scored with a knock of 41 runs.