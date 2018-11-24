Mary Kom First Woman Boxer To Win Six World Championship Gold Medals

MC Mary Kom scripted history after she defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the 48kg light flyweight final to clinch an unprecedented sixth gold medal at the Women's World Championships at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. With this, she became the most successful boxer in the history of Women's World Boxing Championship s. Mary Kom had won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions of the Women's World Boxing Championship and was tied at five gold medals with Katie Taylor of Ireland . Having won a silver medal in the 2001 edition, the 35-year-old Manipuri boxer now has record seven medals to her name in the biennial amateur boxing event.

With this gold, Mary Kom also matched Cuba's Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer - men and women - in the World Championships history.

Felix Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, has won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

In the semi-final on Friday, Mary Kom had defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in a unanimous 5-0 decision to enter the final of the championships.

Up next, India's Sonia will take on Ornella Wahner, the first German to reach the Women's World Championships final, in the in the 57kg featherweight summit clash.

It's also a maiden World Championships final appearance for Sonia, who thrashed North Korea's Jo Son Hwa in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the semi-final.

Following Mary's magnificent victory, all eyes will be on Bhiwani-born boxer Sonia, who has not many accolades to her name so far.

Having started her boxing career in 2011, Sonia made her first impression at the senior level after she won a gold medal at Serbia Cup in 2017 and secured a bronze in the Ahmet Comert tournament in Turkey in 2018.

On Friday, Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for bronze medals after losing their respective semi-final bouts. In the 64kg semi-finals, Simranjit lost to Chinese Dan Dou, while Lovlina lost in the women's 69 kg semi-final to Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin on Thursday.