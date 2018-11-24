 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Mary Kom First Woman Boxer To Win Six World Championship Gold Medals
Read In

Updated: 24 November 2018 17:13 IST

With this gold, Mary Kom also matched Cuba's Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer - men and women - in the World Championships history.

Mary Kom First Woman Boxer To Win Six World Championship Gold Medals
Mary Kom beat Hanna Okhota in the 48kg light flyweight final to win the gold medal. © AFP

MC Mary Kom scripted history after she defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the 48kg light flyweight final to clinch an unprecedented sixth gold medal at the Women's World Championships at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. With this, she became the most successful boxer in the history of Women's World Boxing Championships. Mary Kom had won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions of the Women's World Boxing Championship and was tied at five gold medals with Katie Taylor of Ireland. Having won a silver medal in the 2001 edition, the 35-year-old Manipuri boxer now has record seven medals to her name in the biennial amateur boxing event.

With this gold, Mary Kom also matched Cuba's Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer - men and women - in the World Championships history.

Felix Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, has won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

In the semi-final on Friday, Mary Kom had defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in a unanimous 5-0 decision to enter the final of the championships.

Up next, India's Sonia will take on Ornella Wahner, the first German to reach the Women's World Championships final, in the in the 57kg featherweight summit clash.

It's also a maiden World Championships final appearance for Sonia, who thrashed North Korea's Jo Son Hwa in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the semi-final.

Following Mary's magnificent victory, all eyes will be on Bhiwani-born boxer Sonia, who has not many accolades to her name so far.

Having started her boxing career in 2011, Sonia made her first impression at the senior level after she won a gold medal at Serbia Cup in 2017 and secured a bronze in the Ahmet Comert tournament in Turkey in 2018.

On Friday, Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for bronze medals after losing their respective semi-final bouts. In the 64kg semi-finals, Simranjit lost to Chinese Dan Dou, while Lovlina lost in the women's 69 kg semi-final to Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin on Thursday.

Comments
Topics : Mary Kom Boxing
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mary Kom beat her opponent by a unanimous 5-0 decision
  • Mary Kom had previously won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010
  • Mary Kom now has a record seven medals to her name
Related Articles
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Live Updates: Mary Kom Creates History, Sonia Eyes Maiden Gold
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Live Updates: Mary Kom Creates History, Sonia Eyes Maiden Gold
Sonia To Vie For Women
Sonia To Vie For Women's World Boxing Championships Gold, Bronze For Simranjit Kaur
Women
Women's Boxing World Championships: India's Mary Kom Enters Final, Lovlina Borgohain Takes Home The Bronze Medal
AIBA Women
AIBA Women's World Championships: Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain To Lead Indian Charge On Day One Of Semis
Women
Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom, Sonia, Lovlina, Simranjit, Enter Semi-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.