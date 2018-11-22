 
Women's Boxing World Championships: India's Mary Kom Beats Kim Hyang Mi To Enter Final

Updated: 22 November 2018 17:10 IST

Mary Kom is tied with Katie Taylor of Ireland on five gold medals.

Women
Mary Kom won the bout against her North Korean opposition through unanimous decision. © BFI

Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom edged closer to a historic sixth gold when she beat North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the semi-finals of the women's 48 kg light flyweight category in the AIBA Women's World Championships in New Delhi on Thursday. Mary Kom, who won the bout through a unanimous decision, will meet Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in the final. The 35-year-old boxer had previously won the gold medal in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 editions of the Championships. Apart from this, she had also won the silver medal on her debut in 2001.

Mary Kom, who is still tied with Katie Taylor of Ireland on five gold medals, has an opportunity to become the most successful women's boxer if she beats Hanna Okhota in the final.

Mary Kom will also aim to win her second gold in front of the home crowd.

Later in the day, youngster Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin in the semi-finals of the women's 69 kg welterweight category.

This is the second time India are hosting the championships. The last time they hosted the Boxing Worlds, they topped the medal tally with eight medals (4 gold, one silver, and three bronze).

The 10-member Indian team, a mix of seasoned and young boxers, is expected to win at least three medals, including a gold.

