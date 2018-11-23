Sonia To Vie For Women's World Boxing Championships Gold, Bronze For Simranjit Kaur

India's Sonia entered the final of the women's featherweight 57kg category of the AIBA Women's World Championships by beating Jo Son Hwa of North Korea on Friday. Sonia, who was adjudged the winner by unanimous 5-0 decision, became the second Indian to enter the final of the Boxing Worlds after veteran Mary Kom. However, it was the end of the road for Simranjit Kaur as she took home the bronze medal after being beaten by Dou Dan of China in semi-final of the women's light welterweight 64kg category. The Chinese boxer won the tie by a 4-1 split decision.

Earlier in the first bout, Sonia defeated her North Korean opponent for the second time in her career.

Now, Sonia will face Ornella Gabriele Wahner of Germany in the final on November 24.

Wahner defeated Jemyma Betrian of the Netherlands by a unanimous 5-0 decision to enter the finals.

Sonia, who was the silver medallist at the 2016 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships and a twice silver medallist at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships, will be looking to cross the final hurdle and clinch the coveted yellow metal.

Sonia also has a Senior Nationals gold to her name that she had won back in 2016.

Mary Kom, a five-time world champion, will be looking to script history by winning a record sixth gold. She will face Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in the final of women's 48 kg light flyweight category.

The 35-year-old boxer had previously won the gold medal in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 editions of the Championships. Apart from this, she had also won the silver medal on her debut in 2001.