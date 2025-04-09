Married since 2005, Indian boxing legend Mary Kom is reportedly going through a tough phase in her personal life. Mary and her husband Karung Onkholer, aka Onler, are said to be on the verge of divorce, having been living apart from each other for a while now. The trouble in the couple's paradise is said to have started after Mary's husband, Onler's defeat in the 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections. The couple had reportedly spent Rs 2-3 crores while campaigning, but the defeat in the elections left the two shattered.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Mary has since moved to their Faridabad house with all four children. Onler, on the other hand, is in Delhi.

"Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members," a source close to the couple told the paper. "Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses - around INR 2-3 crores - incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost."

The report also claimed that Onler wasn't keen on entering the political landscape but agreed to contest elections on Mary's insistence.

"It was Mary's idea. He didn't want to contest and had warned her that Manipur's political landscape was volatile at the time," the paper quoted a source as saying. "After the defeat, things worsened. Their usual marital disagreements turned serious, and Mary moved into her Faridabad house with the kids."

No official communication from the couple has yet been made public, but a boxer, on the condition of anonymity, has said that the rumours of Mary and Onler getting a divorce might actually be true. In fact, the boxer even claimed that Mary is also in a relationship with another boxer's husband.

"The separation rumours about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumours. No one knows the reason for sure, though. Everyone whispers about Mary ma'am being in a relationship with another boxer's husband. Speculation has been fuelled further by her recent Instagram posts featuring him as her business associate."

Thes report also pointed out the pain Onler has had to go through since Mary moved out.

"He's heartbroken. He has always been a devoted father and gave up his football career to support Mary and raise their kids. Now he's unable to meet them, and it's taken a toll on him emotionally. It is no secret that he put his career on hold so that Mary could build hers," the source said in the report.