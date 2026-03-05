The Indian youth boxing team departed on Friday for the World Boxing Futures Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from March 8 to 15. The Indian team will compete in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway towards qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games. The Futures Cup serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar, providing young athletes valuable international competition experience. India have fielded a 10-member squad across both men's and women's divisions. The women's contingent includes Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Radhamani Longjam (57kg), and Prachi (60kg).

The men's team features Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg), Udham Singh Raghav (55kg), Sahil Duhan (60kg), Aman Siwach (65kg), and Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg).

"The World Boxing Futures Cup is an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and compete against top talent from across the world," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said in a release.

"Competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories makes this tournament even more significant, as it provides our athletes valuable experience and preparation on the pathway to the Youth Olympic Games.

"We are confident this team will compete with determination and make the most of this opportunity." The competition will be hosted by the Thailand Boxing Association under the aegis of World Boxing, with bouts scheduled to take place at the Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.

Preliminary bouts will begin on March 8, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals, before the tournament concludes with the finals on March 15.

The Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the third Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking the country's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

