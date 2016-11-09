 
Woodstock School Mussoorie Hosts 17th Win Mumby Tournament; Delhi Modern School to Defend Title

Updated: 09 November 2016 20:21 IST

The four-day marathon of tournaments will see 16 teams from 6 States competing for the coveted award.

Head of Woodstock' Sports called the competition the highlight of Woodstock's sporting calender. © NDTV

Sixteen teams from all over India converged at the Woodstock School, Mussoorie to participate in the four day Win Mumby All-India Basketball Tournament which began on Tuesday.

Ajay Mark, Head of Woodstock' Sports called the competition the highlight of the sporting calendar at Woodstock.

"It's the biggest tournament of its kind in Northern India, the only one of its kind which is open to both boys and girl teams. It's unique and we're confident it will be as competitive as ever."

Last year champion's Delhi Modern School, will be defending their title in some exciting series of matches with the other teams.

Jonathan Long, Principal, Woodstock School welcomed all the teams in what he called the celebration of sports and spoke for all gathered as athlete or spectator, 'to participate in the spirit of sportsmanship, good will and fair play.'

Woodstock School played the perfect host with its Jazz Band pelting out some amazing numbers as the teams took their place in the auditorium on Tuesday before the matches begin.

