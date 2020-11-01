Former US president Barack Obama is giving his ex-vice-president Joe Biden a helping hand by campaigning for the incumbent Democratic Presidential nominee. During a campaign event at a high school gym in Flint, Michigan, Obama once again showed what a baller he is by nonchalantly nailing a three-pointer. The former US president was passed a basketball as he was leaving the gym. Obama casually took aim with his face mask on, and sunk the shot, before proclaiming, ""that's what I do."

Barack Obama shared the video on his official Twitter page, which then quickly went viral as Twitterati marvelled at his basketball skills.

Biden, who was Obama's vice president, made his first joint appearance of the campaign with his former boss in Flint, scrambling to boost turnout ahead of Tuesday's election against Republican incumbent President Donald Trump who is trailing in the polls.

(With AFP inputs)

