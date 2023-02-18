Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's love for sports is well documented. From his passionate support for Arsenal, to his comments for Indian cricketers, his enthusiasm for sports seems to know no bounds. The 37-year-old raised excitement among Indian basketball fans after taking part in 2023 NBA All-star game at the Salt Lake City in Utah on Saturday. Ranveer, who is a brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021, played for Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade's team. Apart from Ranveer, Marvel star Simu Liu who plays the role of Shang Chi and comedian Hasan Minhaj, were also part of Wade's team, that defeated Ryan Smith's team 81-78 in a thrilling match at the Vivint Arena.

Notably, Ryan Smith is the majority owner of NBA side Utah Jazz.

Introducing Ranveer at the nba all star game 2023 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/2VwnMcqzw1 — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) February 18, 2023

Twitter went gaga over Ranveer's appearance at the NBA All-star game and shared photos and videos of the Bollywood star.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Spotted Ranveer Singh in NBA All Star game tonight #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/xTcqk7FG9v — P (@oneforthebird) February 18, 2023

| Ranveer Singh at NBA All Star Celebrity Game



- MAD LOVE FOR RANVEER pic.twitter.com/bch7DCbUhe — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) February 18, 2023

Retired NBA stars Wade, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki were among 12 finalists named on Friday for 2023 induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The international superstar foursome and Gregg Popovich, a five-time NBA champion coach with the San Antonio Spurs, were all first-time nominees to join the game's all-time greats.

Other finalists named by the women's and North American committees at the NBA All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City, Utah, included six-time Women's NBA All-Star Becky Hammon, 1996 Olympic champion Jennifer Azzi and long-time US college coaches Gene Keady, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gary Blair and Marian Washington.

(With AFP Inputs)

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Pictured Outside Restaurant With Wife Anjali