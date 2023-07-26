The entire basketball community was left in shock after NBA superstar LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. The incident took place when the 18-year-old Bronny was training with his University of Southern California team-mates on Monday in Los Angeles. While Bronny's news came as a shock for many, Twitter owner Elon Musk had a very different take on it. Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX stated that a vaccine (which can possibly the COVID-19 vaccine) might be the reason why the young basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest.

"We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common," tweeted Elon Musk.

Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

According to the latest reports, the condition of Bronny is said to be stable and he is "no longer in ICU."

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU (intensive care)," a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement to AFP.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," stated further.

According to the American Heart Association, only about 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart stops abruptly with little or no warning.

James' cardiac arrest came just over a year after another USC basketball player, Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered heart failure and collapsed during an informal practice. Iwuchukwu subsequently made a full recovery.

(With AFP Inputs)