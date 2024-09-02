As India's squad for the upcoming Junior Asian Basketball Championship was announced, several dreams were fulfilled. The championship is slated to be held in Jordan from September 2 to 9. A total of 12 boys selected for this junior basketball tournament to represent India. Among those 12 boys, one name grabbed everyone's attention and that was Rohan Sejwal, who comes from a very humble background in Bhopal. Rohan's basketball journey has not been as easy one as he faced numerous hardships.

Talking about his background, Rohan's father Sunil Sejwal is an auto driver and his family lives in the Pradhan Mantri Awas near Pampapur, MANIT. Rohan started playing at the age of 10 and was selected for NBA Junior in the year 2020.

Rohan has also participated in national competitions and Khelo India sports events from Madhya Pradesh in the Under 14 and Under 17 categories.

India's team for the Junior Asian Basketball Championship: Mohammad Ishan (Rajasthan), Vedansh Ranot (UP), Lavish (Haryana), Mirthun Dhanasakar (Tamil Nadu), Harjeet Singh (Punjab), Sahibjit Singh (Punjab), Gurmaninder Singh (Punjab), Lokash Sharma (Rajasthan), Ankush (Haryana), Rohan Sejwal (MP), Sanju Gajbhiye (Chandigarh), Abhimanyu G. (Tamil Nadu)