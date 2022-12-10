India vs Bangladesh Live, 3rd ODI: India and Bangladesh face each other in a dead-rubber at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday. The hosts have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the first two games. Bangladesh handed a thrilling one-wicket defeat to India in the first game, while they inched the side in the second ODI by 5 runs. It is worth noting that India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the final game due to a thumb injury and it will be KL Rahul, who will be leading the side. Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have also been ruled out due to their respective injuries. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 3rd ODI Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram -

IND vs BAN LIVE: India eye a consolation win! Bangladesh have already sealed the series after winning the first game by one wicket and the second by 5 runs. In both the games, they came out as a better side. On the other hand, India look for a consolation win before the two sides start their two-match Test series.

December 10 2022 10:10 (IST) India vs Bangladesh: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the 3rd ODI match between India and Bangladesh. It is a dead rubber as Bangladesh have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. Stay connected for all the updates related to the final game! It's Match Day



It's Match Day



The rd & final #BANvIND ODI is upon us#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gfk0kR5QC4 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

