India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: India and Bangladesh face each other in the first Test of the two-match series, starting Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma misses the game due to a thumb injury and it will be KL Rahul who will captain the side in his absence. India need to win their next six Test matches, starting with the one against Bangladesh, to stay in contention for the World Test Championship final berth. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Day 1 the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 14 2022 08:13 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: What are India's chances for a WTC final berth? India have a total of six matches remaining before their fate for the World Test Championship is assessed. If they could manage to win 5 of it, they will be certain of a spot in the final. However, if they fail to reach to 5 wins, they will have to rely on some permutations and combinations. India have a total of six matches remaining before their fate for the World Test Championship is assessed. If they could manage to win 5 of it, they will be certain of a spot in the final. However, if they fail to reach to 5 wins, they will have to rely on some permutations and combinations. Share Link

December 13 2022 16:49 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. The game takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. The game takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2022: Video Of Women Dancing After Morocco Beat Portugal Goes Viral