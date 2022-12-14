Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 1
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match: Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma misses the game due to a thumb injury and it is KL Rahul who captains the side in his absence.
India vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test Match: KL Rahul leads India as Rohit Sharma misses the game.© Twitter
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Match, Day 1: India and Bangladesh face each other in the first Test of the two-match series, starting Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma misses the game due to a thumb injury and it will be KL Rahul who will captain the side in his absence. India need to win their next six Test matches, starting with the one against Bangladesh, to stay in contention for the World Test Championship final berth. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Day 1 the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
1st Test, India in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 14, 2022
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
- 08:13 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: What are India's chances for a WTC final berth?India have a total of six matches remaining before their fate for the World Test Championship is assessed. If they could manage to win 5 of it, they will be certain of a spot in the final. However, if they fail to reach to 5 wins, they will have to rely on some permutations and combinations.
- 16:49 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. The game takes place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game.
