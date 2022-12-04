India vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Live Updates:Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan eye a soild start for India after Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Kuldeep Sen makes his India debut. India come on to this match after a rain-interrupted ODI series against New Zealand, which they lost by 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Here are the Live Updates of first ODI match between Bangladesh and India straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium​, Dhaka:

IND vs BAN Live: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan shimmies down the track and hits Mustafizur Rahman for an easy four on the off side over deep extra cover. No real pace from Mustafizur to trouble the Indian southpaw.

IND 11/0 (2.2)

IND vs BAN Live: FOUR! Four from Rohit Sharma! A bit of width outside off stump and Rohit comfortably hit if for a four on the off side. Pretty ordinary bowling this is from Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud.

IND 5/0 (1.3)

IND vs BAN Live: Tidy first over! Mustafizur Rahman was good with his line and length in the first over. He conceded only one run in it that too came off a leg bye.

IND 1/0 (1)

IND vs BAN Live: Match starts! The first ODI match between India and Bangladesh is underway. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have opened the batting, while Mustafizur Rahman is bowling the first over.

IND vs BAN Live: Bangladesh opt to bowl Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series. Kuldeep Sen makes his India debut.

