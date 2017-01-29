PV Sindhu Wins Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold Title

This was PV Sindhu's first tournament of the year.

PV Sindhu put on a dominant display as she defeated Gregoria Mariska 21-13, 21-14 in the women's singles final to win the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.

Playing in her first tournament of the year, world no. 9 Sindhu cruised to victory in the final against her 120th ranked Indonesian opponent.

