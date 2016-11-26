 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu Reaches Hong Kong Open Final, Sameer Verma in Men's Final

Updated: 26 November 2016 23:46 IST

PV Sindhu defeated Cheung Ngan Yi in her semifinal match, while Sameer Verma stunned Jan Jorgensen to reach the final

PV Sindhu Reaches Hong Kong Open Final, Sameer Verma in Men's Final
PV Sindhu ran out a comfortable winner vs Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi. © AFP

PV Sindhu booked her place in the women's singles final of the BWF Hong Kong Open Super Series on Saturday, with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in the semifinals.

Sindhu, who jumped to no. 8 in the recent women's singles rankings, dominated the proceedings against Ngan Yi, and ran out a comfortable winner in straight games.

She will face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tazu-Ying in Sunday's final.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Sameer Verma pulled off a major upset when he stunned world no 3 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark, 21-19, 24-22 in the semifinals, to book his place in the title clash of the same tournament.

In a closely-fought match, Verma won the first game 21-19, before edging out Jorgensen 24-22 in a dramatic second game to seal a final berth.

This will be Sameer Verma's first ever appearance in a Super Series final. The Indian youngster will now face off against local player Angus Ng Ka-Long in the final.

Topics : Badminton
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu has reached the final of the Hong Kong Open
  • Sindhu defeated Cheung Ngan Yi in the semis
  • Sameer Verma has booked his place in the men's final as well
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
PV Sindhu Happy With Her Performance in 2016
Olympic Games Show Highlight Of The Year: Kidambi Srikanth
Olympic Games Show Highlight Of The Year: Kidambi Srikanth
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
PV Sindhu Has Potential To Do Even Better: Pullela Gopichand
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.