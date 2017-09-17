PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score, Korea Open Final: Indian Star Looks To Avenge World Championship Loss

World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu will look to settle scores against Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the final of Korea Open Super Series on Sunday. Sindhu was deprived of the gold medal by her Japanese opponent in the final of the Worlds in an epic match lasting an hour and 50 minutes. The Indian ace also has a chance to win her second Super Series title this year. The World No.4 Indian, who had won the China Super Series Premier last year and clinched the India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, now stands just one win away from another title.

Catch the live updates of Korea Open final between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara here.

Sindhu defeated China's He Bingjiao in the semi-finals. The 22-year-old Indian had come into the match with a 3-5 head-to-head record, having lost to the Chinese at the Asia Badminton Championship this year. But that didn't matter as Sindhu saw off the World No.7 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted an hour and six minutes.

Okuhara, the Olympic bronze medallist, entered the final with a 21-17, 21-18 win over World No.2 compatriot Akane Yamaguchi, seeded second.