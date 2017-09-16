 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu Enters Korea Open Final, To Face Nozomi Okuhara For Title

Updated: 16 September 2017 13:06 IST

PV Sindhu came into the match with a 3-5 head to head count, having lost to the Chinese at the Asia Badminton Championship in April this year.

PV Sindhu Enters Korea Open Final, To Face Nozomi Okuhara For Title
PV Sindhu will face her World Championship nemesis Nozomi Okuhara for the Korea Open title. © AFP

Rio Olympics and World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu is one step away from winning the Korea Open Super Series crown after advancing to the final of the women's singles event on Saturday. The 22-year-old Indian defeated sixth seeded Chinese He Bingjiao 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 in the semi-finals that lasted for an hour and six minutes. Sindhu, thus, set up a mouth-watering a clash with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, her nemesis at the recent World Championship final, which saw the two battle for an hour and 50 minutes at Glasgow last month.

Sindhu came into the match with a 3-5 head to head count, having lost to the Chinese at the Asia Badminton Championship in April this year.

However, all the statistics didn't matter as Sindhu reigned in her unforced errors that cost her the second game to eventually seal another Super Series final spot without much fuss.

Sindhu has won the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Super Series this year, besides a title at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in Lucknow.

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu beat He Bingjiao 21-10, 17-21, 21-16
  • Sindhu had lost to the Chinese at Asia Badminton Championship
  • Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara for the Korea Open title
Related Articles
Korea Open Super Series: PV Sindhu Books Semi-Final Berth, Sameer Verma Ousted
Korea Open Super Series: PV Sindhu Books Semi-Final Berth, Sameer Verma Ousted
Korea Open: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Progress To Quarters; Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth Lose
Korea Open: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Progress To Quarters; Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth Lose
It Is Important For Players To Get Used To Scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
It Is Important For Players To Get Used To Scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.