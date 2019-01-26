 
Indonesia Masters 2019: Saina Nehwal Beats He Bingjiao In Three-Game Thriller To Enter Final

Updated: 26 January 2019 16:23 IST

Saina Nehwal ovecame a stern test against He Bingjiao.

Saina Nehwal gave a tough fight in the semi-finals to book a spot for the summit clash. © AFP

Saina Nehwal overcame a stern test to beat China's He Bingjiao 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 to enter the women's singles final of the Indonesia Masters 2019 on Saturday. The eighth-seeded Saina Nehwal lost the first game before she came from behind to take the match in 58 minutes. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad who had reached the finals at the last edition will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third.

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

 

More to follow...

Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal ovecame a stern test against He Bingjiao
  • She won 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 to enter the women's singles final
  • She will face either Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei in final
