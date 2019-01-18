 
Malaysia Masters 2019: Saina Nehwal Stuns Nozomi Okuhara To Book Semi-Finals Berth

Updated: 18 January 2019 15:12 IST

Saina Nehwal defeated Nozomi Okuhara in 48 minutes at the Malaysia Masters.

Saina Nehwal entered the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019. © AFP

Saina Nehwal stunned superior seeded Nozomi Okuhara 21-18, 23-21 in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019 on Friday. The premier Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal clinched victory against her Japanese counter-part in a match that lasted for 48 minutes. On Thursday, Nehwal had registered a comfortable 21-14, 21-16 win against Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the second round.

In her previous match, Saina got off to a solid start, taking a strong 11-3 lead against Yin at mid-break in the first game. Continuing with the momentum, Saina finished the first game 21-14.

In the second game, Yin showed some resilience but still went into the mid-break, trailing 7-11. In the second half of the second game, Saina gave her Hong Kong opponent very few chances and wrapped up the game 21-16 in her favour.

Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal had defeated Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the second round
  • Nehwal stunned superior seeded Okuhara
  • Nehwal is seventh seeded in the tournament
