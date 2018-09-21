 
China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Chen Yufei In Quarters

Updated: 21 September 2018 17:11 IST

Sindhu could not hold on to her nerves to take the decider and book her place in the semifinal.

PV Sindhu was knocked out of China Open after losing11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to Chen Yufei. © AFP

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of China Open after losing 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to China's Chen Yufei in the quarter-finals on Friday. With Sindhu's loss, India's campaign also comes to an end. Earlier, Japan's Kento Momota beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-9, 21-11 to storm into the semi-finals. Sindhu, seeded third, lost the first game 11-21 but came back strong to completely dominate the second game, winning it 21-11. The third game, however, was again a close affair but Sindhu could not hold on to her nerves to take the decider and book her place in the semifinal.

Highlights
  • Japan's Kento Momota beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-9, 21-11
  • Sindhu lost the 1st game but came back strong to dominate the 2nd
  • Sindhu could not hold on to her nerves to take the decider
