China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Chen Yufei In Quarters

PV Sindhu was knocked out of China Open after losing11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to Chen Yufei. © AFP
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of China Open after losing 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to China's Chen Yufei in the quarter-finals on Friday. With Sindhu's loss, India's campaign also comes to an end. Earlier, Japan's Kento Momota beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-9, 21-11 to storm into the semi-finals. Sindhu, seeded third, lost the first game 11-21 but came back strong to completely dominate the second game, winning it 21-11. The third game, however, was again a close affair but Sindhu could not hold on to her nerves to take the decider and book her place in the semifinal.
Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.