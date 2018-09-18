China Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out In 1st Round, Loses To Sung Ji Hyun

Saina Nehwal suffered a 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 defeat in the opening round. © AFP
India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday crashed out in the first round of the China Open after losing to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun.
The Olympic medallist Saina suffered a 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 defeat in the opening round of the competition.
Saina had an impressive start in the first game. She won the hard-fought opening game 22-20.
After losing the opening game, Sung Ji Hyun didn't give Saina a single chance and defeated the London Olympic medallist in style.
Topics : Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu Badminton
