China Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out In 1st Round, Loses To Sung Ji Hyun

Updated: 18 September 2018 12:55 IST

India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday crashed out in the first round of the China Open after losing to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun.

Saina Nehwal suffered a 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 defeat in the opening round. © AFP

The Olympic medallist Saina suffered a 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 defeat in the opening round of the competition.

Saina had an impressive start in the first game. She won the hard-fought opening game 22-20.

After losing the opening game, Sung Ji Hyun didn't give Saina a single chance and defeated the London Olympic medallist in style.

