Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open Quarterfinal: Top Stars Square Off In 'Final Before Final'
Australian Open 2025 Quarterfinals LIVE, Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Carlos Alcaraz hasn't won the Australian Open title yet while Novak Djokovic has clinched the trophy 10 times.
Australian Open: Djokovic and Alcaraz LIVE Score© AFP
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open Quarterfinal Live Updates: The blockbuster men's singles quarterfinals match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be played on Tuesday in Melbourne. Alcaraz, 21, and Djokovic, 37, will meet at this stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in a heavyweight late-night clash on Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic is looking for his 100th tournament title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown. But Alcaraz won their last two Slam encounters, the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals, and is already a four-time major winner.
Here are the Live Updates of the Australian Open 2025, men's singles quarterfinals match between Djokovic and Alcaraz, straight from Melbourne:
- 15:15 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: Winner Of Alcaraz vs Djokovic Battle To Face ZverevIn the other quarter-final at Australian Open 2025, Germany's Alexander Zverev took defeated 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1. Zverev had qualified for Australian Open semi-finals last year as well.The winner of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz quarter-final will face Zverev in the semis.
- 15:06 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: When Djokovic Lost Australian Open Quarterfinal LastWe have to go back more than a decade to find the last time Novak Djokovic lost an Australian Open quarterfinal. It happened in 2012 when eventual champion Stan Wawrinka beat the Serbian 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 9-7.
- 15:01 (IST)Australia Open 2025 Quarterfinals Live: Alcaraz Looks To Enter Elite ListCarlos Alcaraz looks to enter the elite list of tennis stars. So far, only three players -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray -- have beaten Novak Djokovic on grass, clay and hard courts. In his last two hard court meetings against Djokovic, Alcaraz suffered defeats.However the Spaniard has beaten the Serbian on clay in the Madrid Open semifinals in 2022 and on grass in the last two Wimbledon finals.
- 14:48 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: Swing is looking sharp, Carlos!Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up!
Swing is looking sharp, Carlos #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/8DFOrCwwUc— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2025
- 14:43 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: Alcaraz In Awe Of Djokovic's Decorated CareerCarlos Alcaraz is also a fan of Novak Djokovic:"If I think about everything he has done in tennis, I couldn't play," Alcaraz said. "Twenty-four grand slam [titles], the most weeks at No 1, everything. He almost broke every record in tennis. I'm trying not to think about that when I'm in the match. I'm just trying that I'm able to beat him. I know my weapons. I know that I'm able to play good tennis against him, I'm able to beat him. That's all I'm thinking when I'm facing him. I think every player or the best players thinks when they are facing Novak, just playing and believing in their selves."
- 14:23 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: Novak Djokovic chases 25th Grand Slam titleThe most decorated tennis players in Open Era, Novak Djokovic has his eyes set on the 25th Grand Slam title, and 11th Australian Open crown as he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the last 8. The Serbian hasn't had the smoothest of journeys so far and is bound to face his toughest opponent yet today.
- 14:14 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: Alcaraz In Pursuit Of Maiden Title In MelbourneWhile Djokovic has a whopping 10 Australian Open titles to his name, with the first one coming in 2008, Alcaraz is yet to add the season's Gran Slam to his honours' list. Will he be able to overcome the Djokovic hurdle today?
- 14:12 (IST)Australian Open 2025 Live: Djokovic vs Alcaraz In 'Final Before Final' ShowdownHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2025 Men's singles quarter-final. Over the years, we have seen many Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz battles, though most of them took place in the semi-finals or finals. However, as the two stalwarts of the game square off today in the qurater-finals, one of them will bow out.
