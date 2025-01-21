Australian Open 2025 Live: Alcaraz In Awe Of Djokovic's Decorated Career





"If I think about everything he has done in tennis, I couldn't play," Alcaraz said. "Twenty-four grand slam [titles], the most weeks at No 1, everything. He almost broke every record in tennis. I'm trying not to think about that when I'm in the match. I'm just trying that I'm able to beat him. I know my weapons. I know that I'm able to play good tennis against him, I'm able to beat him. That's all I'm thinking when I'm facing him. I think every player or the best players thinks when they are facing Novak, just playing and believing in their selves."

Carlos Alcaraz is also a fan of Novak Djokovic: