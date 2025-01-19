Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz can set up a blockbuster quarter-final when the Australian Open enters the fourth round on Sunday while Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are also eyeing a place in the last eight. Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title against Czech 24th seed Jiri Lehecka in the prime-time evening match on Rod Laver Arena on Day 8 of the first Grand Slam of the year. The prize for the winner is a meeting with either Carlos Alcaraz or Britain's Jack Draper for a place in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka steps up her march towards a third consecutive Australian Open crown when she begins the day's play on centre court against Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at 11:30 am (0030 GMT).

She will be followed by the red-hot Gauff against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Spanish 11th seed Paula Badosa takes on Olga Danilovic of Serbia.

The winner of that will have a quarter-final against either Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic or Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is seeded 27.

In the men's draw, American 12th seed Tommy Paul is in the Australian Open fourth round for the first time and plays Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany is yet to drop a set and faces French 14th seed Ugo Humbert.

The 37-year-old Serbian Djokovic appears to be growing into the tournament, an ominous sign for his rivals.

He dropped a set in each of his opening two matches in Melbourne but swept past Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

"There's always something to improve, work on, but this is definitely the best match I've played in the tournament," said Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open 10 times and employed Andy Murray as coach this time.

'Need to be brave'

Marathon man Draper promised to make Alcaraz battle after the Briton came through all three of his Melbourne matches in five sets, and all from 2-1 down, to set up a clash with the four-time Grand Slam winner.

"Against the top players you get less and less chances to win games and sets. I need to be brave in the way I play," said Draper, the 15th seed.

Sabalenka said she had to "push to the limit" to beat Denmark's Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the third round and will have to step up another notch against 17-year-old Andreeva, who beat the Belarusian at Roland Garros last year.

In-form Gauff, on a 12-match win streak and yet to drop a set this season, said she just wanted to enjoy the ride after beating Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Gauff, 20, is the highest-paid woman athlete in the world according to Forbes magazine.

Despite her wealth and fame she said she was determined to stay humble.

"I grew up in the church. I think when you just grow up in the community like that you have no choice but to keep your grounding," Gauff said.

"I'm so lucky to be able to do what I do, also get paid while doing it. I'm very grateful."

The 2023 US Open champion lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open semi-final last year, her best Melbourne Park performance to date.

Wins for both on Sunday will keep the pair on track to meet at the same stage this year.

