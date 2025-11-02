Team India have released left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav from their T20I squad for the series against Australia, despite two matches remaining. According to a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian team management have requested to release Kuldeep in order to get him in rhythm for the Test series against South Africa, starting November 14. As a result, Kuldeep has also been added to the India A squad for their second unofficial Test against South Africa A.

"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The second four-day match starts on 6th November," the BCCI said in an official statement.

"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa," the statement further read.

India's updated squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India A's updated squad for 2nd four-day game: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav