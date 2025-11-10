India's star opener Abhishek Sharma continues to rule T20I cricket. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the Asia Cup this year and followed it with a Player of the Series award against Australia Down Under. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen heaped praise on the India star while reacting to a post that had a collage of two mentioned achievements of Abhishek. "Not surprised at all by this. Abhishek is the most complete opening batter in T20 cricket. Fearless, courageous and talented!" wrote Pietersen on X.

Abhishek had a terrific Asia Cup 2025, slamming 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.86 and a strike rate of 200, with the help of three half-centuries. He was the highest run-getter in the tournament. During the Australia series too, Abhishek was the top-scorer, smashed 163 at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 176.34.

During his unbeaten knock of 23 in the rain-washed fifth and final T20I vs Australia on Saturday, Abhishek achieved a world record. He became the fastest batter among full-member nations to reach 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced. The southpaw surpassed India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, reaching the milestone in 528 balls. Suryakumar had achieved the feat in 573 balls.

Abhishek has played 29 T20I matches, batting in 28 innings and remaining not out once. He has scored a total of 1,012 runs at an impressive average of 37.48 and a blistering strike rate of 189.51. His highest score in the format is 135, and his tally includes two centuries and six half-centuries.

Abhishek also joined an elite company by becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 T20I runs, achieving the milestone in just 28 innings, behind only Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 27.

What makes Abhishek special is his fearless style of batting and a wide range of shots. The rose to fame from Indian Premier League and has been a rising star in the Indian cricket team now.

