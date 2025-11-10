The India vs Australia ODI series ended in a 1-2 loss for the Men in Blue. It was Shubman Gill's first series as India's ODI captain, and the results were not entirely to India's liking. However, Rohit Sharma won the 'Player of the Series' award after finishing as the top scorer, while Kohli also returned with a 70-plus score after recording ducks in the first two matches.

While not naming the two greats, India coach Gautam Gambhir made an interesting comment. "Commendable" performances in a losing cause should "never" be celebrated, said the India head coach, as he took a critical view of the team's recent ODI series defeat to Australia. In an interview with bcci.tv, Gambhir said that while he can be happy for individuals who succeed, one should never lose sight of the bigger picture - a series loss, in this case.

The ODI series Down Under marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to competitive cricket after the IPL. Sharma was adjudged Player of the Series for his century in the third ODI, which India won to avoid a whitewash, and for a 73-run knock in the second game, which India lost.

Kohli, after consecutive ducks in the first two matches, came good with a 74-run effort in the final match. There were also impressive individual performances by Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel during the series.

Gambhir, however, did not name anyone, nor did the question posed to him mention any specific individuals.

"...I've always believed that it's not about individual performances. I can be very happy with them, and I will always remain happy with individual performances.

"But ultimately, it's the loss of an ODI series - that's the bottom line - and I can never celebrate a series loss as a coach," he asserted.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from both Tests and T20 Internationals, making their limited ODI appearances highly anticipated events for fans.

"As a player, I can appreciate individuals, but as a coach, I think it is my moral responsibility that we as a nation, and we as individuals, should never, never celebrate a series loss," Gambhir said.

India went on to win the five-match T20 International series after the ODIs, 2-1, and Gambhir said there was plenty to learn from that triumph as well.

"Ultimately, we are representing the country. Yes, the T20 series was different - we won the series, there were a lot of positives - but also a lot of learning," he said.

With PTI inputs