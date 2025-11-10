Benching Arshdeep Singh in the first two T20Is against Australia in the recently concluded series to include Harshit Rana was a decision that did not find many backers. Ultimately, Arshdeep, who is India's highest T20I wicket-taker, returned and made an instant impact by picking up three wickets in the third T20I. In the fourth T20I, he followed up with figures of 1/22. Now, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has broken his silence on benching Arshdeep Singh and also Kuldeep Yadav.

Gambhir revealed that the most challenging aspect of his role is having conversations with deserving players who don't make the cut for the playing XI. The 44-year-old has faced severe backlash recently, as fans and pundits have criticised his decisions to drop in-form players to accommodate others. In a video interview shared by the BCCI on Monday, Gambhir was asked how he manages conversations with consistent wicket-takers like Arshdeep and Kuldeep when they are left out of the XI.

The former cricketer said, "That is the toughest part for me as a coach, and that is the toughest job I have. Sometimes, when I know there is so much quality sitting on the bench, and I know everyone deserves to be part of the playing XI, but ultimately, you can only pick 11, thinking about what is the best combination to do the job on that particular day.

"But for me, the most important thing is the conversation and the communication as well. The communication needs to be very clear, very honest. Sometimes, obviously, those are tough conversations to have. If you tell someone that he is not playing, it is probably the toughest conversation for both the coach and the player, because I know the player would be upset when he deserves to be part of the playing XI."

Gambhir also mentioned that the environment in the dressing room has been very positive, with everyone maintaining transparency and honesty. He expressed hope that conversations between the player and the coach would remain private and urged people not to jump to conclusions based on the management's decisions.

"But if you are honest, if you are straightforward, if you know that what you are saying comes from the heart and there is nothing beyond that, some players do understand. And it's a communication between a player and the coach, and I think it should stay there, rather than people making a lot of outcry and different theories about it. And that is something this group and the support staff have done brilliantly, because it has been a very transparent dressing room, an honest dressing room, and that is exactly how we want it to be," he added.