Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he will have a conversation with Yuvraj Singh about his disciple Abhishek Sharma's weakness after India's T20I series win over Australia. Abhishek was extremely impressive in the series as he finished with 163 runs with a strike rate of 161.38. The left-handed batter made it a habit to attack the Australian bowlers from the very first over but Pathan believes that in the last two matches, the tactic did not work perfectly. The ex-India star said that if Abhishek does not bring variety in his game, other teams will eventually figure out his weakness.

"Abhishek Sharma got the Player of the Series award and he has been playing fearlessly but we are talking about bilateral series here. Although Asia Cup was a multi-nation series. But teams are well-prepared in World Cups. If Abhishek Sharma steps out and plays every time, teams will start working him out. So, he must pick and choose and I'm sure team management will be concentrating on this. Even Yuvraj Singh will be focusing on it. I will even speak to Yuvi (laughs)."

"Abhishek will also be thinking that he cannot step out to every bowler in every inning. So, planning can be better. In this game, two catches were dropped off his bowling and even if one would've been taken, his innings would have ended," said Pathan on his YouTube channel.

Pathan further said that Abhishek should continue to play fearless cricket but add some 'rationale and planning'.

"He will play the same way. It's high-risk cricket and it has high reward but sometimes people may think ‘What shot was this?' But fearless cricket should also have some rationale and planning. I'm sure Abhishek Sharma will be focusing on this. If he is stepping out, which bowler he needs to do it against. Second thing is, Nathan Ellis troubled him; hence, bowlers around the world will bowl to him with variation in the powerplay. Hence, he needs to focus on that, especially the bat flow. If slower ones come with varied pace – because balls can come up to head high, we saw that in Australia. Hence, Abhishek must work on these things," said Pathan.