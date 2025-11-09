Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill scripted history even though the fifth T20I encounter between India and Australia in Brisbane was washed out due to rain. India could bat for just 4.5 overs before rain interrupted play and no play was possible after the break. However, Gill and Abhishek batted brilliantly in that period and scored 52 runs together. As a result, they ended with 188 runs as a pair in the series against Australia - the most by any batting duo in a T20I series in Australia against Australia. They overtook South Africa's Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs who scored 187 runs in 2025.

When Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill bat together at the top of the order, they put smiles on the faces of everyone and are learning the different facets of dealing with various match situations in the shortest format, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said after his team won the five-match T20I series.

India blazed their way to 52 for no loss in 4.5 overs when inclement weather put paid to the proceedings. Gill (29 off 16 balls) and Abhishek (23 off 13 balls) had just started matching each other stroke for stroke when things came to a halt.

"When Abhishek and Shubman bat together at the top of the order they put a smile on the faces of fans," Surya told reporters before explaining what makes the pair 'Abhi-man' tick.

"If the wicket is difficult, like the last game in (Gold Coast), they read the wicket well. They finished the Powerplays without taking risks and batted after that. People learn with experience. They communicate well and they are learning," said the India skipper.

He feels that unlike how people perceive T20, there is always a bit more time at a batter's disposal than what it is made out to be.

"You have more time than you feel. There are 120 balls. If you take 4-5 balls extra, it doesn't matter," the skipper noted.

When it was pointed out that Gill and Abhishek are like "Fire and Ice", the southpaw opener was quick to interject in jest.

"Sir hum fire 'n' ice nahi, hum fire and fire hain (We are fire, and fire not fire 'n' ice). There was no ice, it was only fire today," Abhishek laughed referring to Gill's short but attractive knock on the day.

