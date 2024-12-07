The Indian cricket team bowlers had a hard time on Day 2 of the second Test in Adelaide. Led by a great 140 (141b) by Travis Head, Australia seized the momentum against the Rohit Sharma-led side to take a huge lead. Overcoming the deficit in the second innings will be a huge task for India. The Indian bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah often erred on their lines and former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed. He particularly criticised Mohammed Siraj in the 82nd over when Siraj was hit for a four and a six on deliveries that were directed at his pads.

"You have to target the off-stump line. If you are going to give him deliveries on the pads, you are going to get hit. If you are doing again and again, you are basically saying, 'hit me'," Gavaskar said during commentary. But on the third ball of the same over, Siraj bowled Head with a yorker and gave him fiery send-off. Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with the dismissal.

Local hero Travis Head struck a sensational century as Australia continued to dominate proceedings, extending their lead to 152 runs at dinner against India on day two of the pink ball Test here on Saturday.

Head struck almost a run-a-ball 140 in front of his home crowd as Australia reached 332/8 when dinner was taken.

Head, who was dropped twice, made the most of his reprieves. He smashed 17 fours and four maximums in his 141-ball knock as the game seemingly edged away from India.

India picked four wickets in the session. Mohammed Siraj struck twice including putting an end to Head's entertaining knock, which afforded the Australian lower order to bat with freedom.

Brief scores: India: 180 all out in 44.1 overs. Australia: 332 for 8 in 85 overs (Travis Head 140, Marnus Labuschagne 64; Jasprit Bumrah 4/59, Mohammed Siraj 2/95)

With PTI inputs