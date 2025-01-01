Sam Konstas had a memorable debut for Australia against India in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne, that the hosts won by 84 runs. The debutant scored a memorable half-century in the first innings and then constantly indulged in banter with Indian batters while fielding at the close-in positions. Konstas made a 65-ball 60 on his Test debut during the fourth Test at Melbourne, which the Aussies won by 184 runs on Monday, and his stunning scoops and laps off Bumrah brought him global attention, besides giving his side an edge over India.

The 19-year-old Konstas made his presence felt even while fielding, constantly talking to Indian batters from the cordon or close-in positions. Smith, himself a bundle of energy on the field, took a note of it.

"He was chirping. I think at one point (Yashasvi) Jaiswal was actually trying to hit the ball at him to shut him up a bit. But look he's brought great energy (to the team)," said the former Australian skipper.

Konstas was not reluctant to give Bumrah a rather cocky send off when Bumrah got out in India's second innings, edging pacer Scott Boland to Smith at slips.

"He's brought a real confidence and it's nice to see him start so well in his first Test match And I think he's got a bright future," he added.

"I mean, he's mad. I think he really enjoyed himself under the lid there," Smith told 7Cricket while struggling to conceal his appreciative laughter.