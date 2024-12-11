Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the incident and verbal spat that took place between Australia batter Travis Head and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj during the second Test in Adelaide, stating that he got worried for Siraj. The latter had delivered Head a fiery send-off after getting him out, but that reaction concerned Ponting, who said that he was well aware of how umpires and match officials tend to react to such incidents. As it turned out, Siraj was fined 20 percent of his match fees.

"I was in the commentary box at the time. As soon as I saw the send-off, I actually got worried for Siraj. I know how the umpires react to those things. Umpires and referees don't like seeing the send-off, pointed in the direction of the dressing room," said Ponting on The ICC Review.

Siraj was fined 20 percent of his match fees, which would equate to roughly Rs 9 lakh. Both him and Head were also handed one demerit point for their conduct.

"Looking back at it now, I think it was accidental the way that whole thing played out. I don't think there was any malice meant at the start," Ponting further added.

"Then the way it started and almost like the misinterpretation of what had actually gone on, I think led to how it ended," he said.

The duo have seemingly however put the incident behind their backs, with Siraj even stating that "it's all good" as he spoke on his fine for the first time.

India and Australia will resume battle on December 14, as the third Test in Brisbane's iconic The Gabba gets underway. This is the very venue where India achieved a historic victory in the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy and clinched a 2-1 series win.