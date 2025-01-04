Since the whole Rohit Sharma incident unfolded, one term that went viral on social media was "Mr. Fix It'. The term was first used in a report by Indian Express. The report mentioned a certain player in the team proposed his name for 'interim captaincy'. The same player also branded himself as 'Mr. Fix-It' while putting forward a case to resolve the current mess that the team seems to be in. The player showing captaincy ambitions, however, isn't too impressed with certain young leadership candidates in the team. As per the report, he feels that certain youngsters, showing interest in leadership roles, still have some way to go.

Robin Uthappa, member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning captain, blasted the member of the team in an Instagram post.

"Whoever Mr. Fix-it is, I think, is an absolute disappointment of a human being at this point in time. I think whoever that is, he should be really ashamed of himself at a time when you need to keep the team together to progress a personal agenda is completely, in my opinion, pathetic," Uthappa said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"You don't put yourself ahead of your team irrespective of how bad things are. At that point in time, you actually double down on your team. You double down and say I'll do whatever is required at that point in time," he added.

The T20 World Cup winner also said that the player should be 'named and shamed.'

"Whoever this person is, whether it's a senior, not a senior, it does not matter, has to be named and shamed. This has to stop. This level of childishness and personal agenda being driven forward at a time when the team needs more unity has to stop," said Uthappa.