Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing rant following the side's series loss against Australia. India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years following the six-wicket loss in the Sydney Test on Sunday. The defeat also meant that India were eliminated from the World Test Championship (WTC) Final race with Australia and South Africa now booking their berths for the summit clash. During his analysis on Star Sports, Gavaskar was reminded of the fact that during the series against South Africa in 2024, he advised the team to use the domestic Test matches to prepare for the series against Australia. However, the Indian batters looked mostly underprepared on the pace-friendly pitches Down Under and Gavaskar was left emotional while making his point about the performance.

"What do we know about cricket? We do not have any idea about cricket. We just say these things for the television. Who will listen to us? We just say these things. Actually, there is no point in listening to what we say. Whatever I have said even now, please just let it go over your head," Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was frustrated at missing out on bowling on the "spiciest wicket of the series," but the premier India pacer emphasized that sometimes it becomes imperative for a player to respect his body.

Bumrah could not bowl on day three when India needed to defend a small 162-run target on a tricky wicket.

Australia needed just 27 overs to overhaul the target and claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years as they took advantage of Bumrah's absence.

"It was really frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, can't fight it. Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series," Bumrah said, who was named Player of the Series for his 32 wickets in the series, during the post-match presentation.

"Felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings and had to check it out." Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings.

